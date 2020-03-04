Starting Monday, drivers caught on camera speeding through Pa. work zones will be fined

Starting Monday, drivers caught on camera speeding through Pennsylvania work zones will be fined.

PennDOT announced the official start of the statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program Wednesday.

Last week marked the end of a 60-day pre-enforcement period for the AWZSE program.

PennDOT previously said there would be 17 cameras deployed in the state.

There were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania in 2018, and 23 people died.

Anyone driving more than 11 miles per hour above the limit while workers are present will be fined, according to PennDOT.

Violators will get a written warning the first time, followed by fines of $75 and $150 for subsequent offenses.

