State Department spokesman reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

State Department spokesman Ned Price announced on Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Price said he was tested after experiencing symptoms Monday morning and that he would quarantine for 10 days.

"I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines," he said via Twitter.

Price did not say what might have led to his infection, or if he’d had contact with any other state department officials.

According to Reuters, Price had close contact with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as recently as last week during meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

