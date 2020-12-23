Expand / Collapse search

State Police: 1 killed in three-car crash on Route 47 in Cumberland County

Cumberland County
SkyFOX was over the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - New Jersey State Police report one person was killed in a three-car crash on Route 47 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning. 

First responders say the crash happened near the 33.4 mile marker near Maurice River Township sometime after 7:30 a.m.

The crash and investigation caused both sides of the highway to close from Union Street to Port Elizabeth. 

Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident. No information was given on the deceased victim or anyone else injured in the crash.

