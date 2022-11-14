State police: Child, 10, suffering 'serious' injuries after shooting in Sussex County

A 10-year-old became the victim of a shooting this weekend in Sussex County, and is now being treated for serious injuries, according to Delaware State Police.

Police say the child suffered a gunshot to the upper body, and was transported to a local hospital. However, their condition is not known at this time.

The shooting was reported on the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

MORE HEADLINES:

No information regarding suspects has been released, and a motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.