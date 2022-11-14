Police: Philadelphia charter school on lockdown, student detained after gun found in locker
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police responded to a charter school for an emergency gun situation Monday morning.
A student was found with a gun in their locker at Master Hardy Williams Charter School on the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue, according to officials.
The student's locker was being searched for suspicion of narcotics.
Police placed the school on lockdown, and detained the student. The weapon was also recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.