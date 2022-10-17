Police: 200 cars cause havoc at Willow Grove mall pop-up rally, 3 injured in 'severe' crash

article

In what proved to be yet another dangerous event, hundreds of cars convened at Willow Grove Park Mall for an unauthorized pop-up car rally this weekend.

Police say 150-200 cars drove recklessly, revved engines and skid tires as the rally unfolded in the mall's parking lot around 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

The cars fled in all directions when police arrived on the scene.

It is believed that one of those cars crashed on the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road a short time later, hitting several unattended parked cars.

MORE HEADLINES:

The back seat passenger was ejected, while the driver and front seat passenger had to be extricated from the "severely" damaged vehicle.

All three were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

"Unsafe events like this will not be tolerated and anyone identified will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the Abington Township Police Department said.

The rally comes a month after the deadly H2Oi car rally in Wildwood claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders, and just weeks after droves of car descended on an Old City street to perform illegal donuts and set off fireworks.