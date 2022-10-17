Pedestrian struck, killed in collision in Lower Moreland Township, police say

article

The Lower Moreland Township Police Department is investigating a collision that left one person dead on Saturday.

At around 7:31 p.m., police say they responded to the 3300 block of Philmont Avenue for reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police say they located the pedestrian, who had died from their injuries

Authorities say the striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian that was struck is the only reported fatality and no other injuries were reported, authorities say.

The name of the deceased is not being released, police say, because they want to ensure all family is notified first.

The roadway remains closed as police complete their investigation.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Lower Moreland Township Police Department at 215-947-3132.