State police: Motorcyclist, teen, woman killed in separate crashes along Delaware highways

Delaware State Police are investigating after two crashes claimed the lives of three people Friday night into Saturday morning.

Two of those victims died when one vehicle crashed head-on into another, forcing both to spin out on Route 13 in Felton around 10 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.

Hours later, a motorcyclist was ejected and killed after hitting a vehicle on Route 896 around 1:40 a.m.

The 37-year-old was transported to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has also not been released.

Five people were traveling inside the struck vehicle at the time of the crash. A 19-year-old passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

No charges have been announced as police investigate the crash.