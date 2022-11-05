Police: 2 injured after late night double shooting erupts on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two people injured Friday night.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street around 11:30 p.m.
Two gunshot victims were found, and transported to a local hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.
The victims' identities and age have yet to be released.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation into what sparked the shooting is underway.