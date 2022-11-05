Police: 2 injured after late night double shooting erupts on North Philadelphia street

A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two people injured Friday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street around 11:30 p.m.

Two gunshot victims were found, and transported to a local hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victims' identities and age have yet to be released.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation into what sparked the shooting is underway.