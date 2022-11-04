Man, 20, who ran onto field at Citizens Bank Park during game 5 of World Series arrested, charged

article

A man who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game 5 of the World Series has been arrested and is facing charges.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday at 10:12 p.m. inside the ballpark.

Authorities say 20-year-old Luke Lulevitch of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, was seen by Phillies security and a Philadelphia police officer going onto the field while the Phillies were battling against the Houston Astros.

Security and a Philadelphia police officer were able to get Lulevitch in custody in the outfield before he was escorted off the field, according to police.

Officials say he was later taken to the South Detectives Division for processing.

He has been charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespassing, police say.