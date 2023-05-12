State Police: Suspect arrested, charged in carjacking of woman in Delaware gym parking lot

A suspect accused of carjacking a woman outside a Delaware gym in the middle of the day has been arrested as the search for a second continues, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Officials say the carjacking took place on May 7 just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Edge Fitness on Fashion Center Boulevard in Newark.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was carjacked as she was parking her Dodge Durango in the gym lot.

The victim was getting out of her car with her keys in hand when the suspect approached her and tried to take the keys, according to investigators.

After a struggle, the suspect was able to get control of the keys by shoving the woman to the ground, police say.

Authorities say the suspect then got into the driver's seat before a second suspect got into the front passenger seat and the two fled in the car.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but authorities say she refused medical treatment at the scene.

On Friday, Delaware State Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Traesun Johnson of Newark, Delaware, for robbery and related charges.

Traesun Johnson, 18, of Newark, Delaware, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

The department says Johnson was identified as one of the suspects after a separate criminal investigation linked him to the robbery.

A second suspect has not yet been identified.