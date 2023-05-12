Man fatally shot while sitting in car parked in Belmont, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Friday morning.
According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 800 block of Hutton Street in the city's Belmont section around 2:15 a.m.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said police responded to the scene for reports of gunshots and found a 59-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat of a Chevy.
Police say the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.
The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.
According to investigators, the window of the vehicle was down when they arrived on scene.
The victim lives several blocks away from the fatal shooting scene, police say.
The investigation is active and ongoing.