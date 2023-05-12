Threats prompt 2 Pennsylvania high schools to switch to remote learning Friday, officials say

Two high schools in Pennsylvania closed their doors out of an abundance of caution and switched to remote learning on Friday due to threats, officials say.

Students and staff at Pennsbury and Neshaminy high schools will be remote after both schools received threatening messages.

An announcement posted on the Neshaminy High School website says the school received tips containing screenshots from social media alleging a threat against the school on Friday.

Middletown Township Police launched an investigation to find the source of the threat, but school officials say the high school switched to remote learning out of an abundance of caution.

This announcement posted to the Neshaminy High School website details information about a threat made against the school.

Officials at Pennsbury High School say the school also received a threat against the school for Friday.

Officers with the Falls Township Police Department were notified, and the department is investigating the source of the threat, according to a school announcement.

Students are set to undergo asynchronous instruction.

This message announcing remote learning was posted on the Pennsbury High School website on May 12, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.