Man fatally shot, 7-year-old, 2 other victims injured in Logan quadruple shooting

article

Philadelphia police report the shooting of four people, including the fatal shooting on one man and the wounding of a 7-year-old, in the city’s Logan neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 21st Street, Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. The condition of the child was not disclosed.

The people were taken to Einstein Medical Center where one man died after arrival.

No other details were released regarding the other victims.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.