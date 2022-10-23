State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night.
The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police say the suspect had parked near the victim's vehicle, then fired a single round at him.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
- Philadelphia DA: Man charged with rape after girl, 13, sexually assaulted on her way to school
- Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver or gray 4-door mid-size SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.