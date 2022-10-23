Expand / Collapse search

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

By FOX 29 Staff
Man shot in Acme parking lot in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night.

The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.

Police say the suspect had parked near the victim's vehicle, then fired a single round at him.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver or gray 4-door mid-size SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.