Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading

Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening.

The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the robbery took a violent turn when the suspect shot the victim one time, then fled.

The 76-year-old victim was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or any suspects, to contact them.