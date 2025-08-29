The Brief Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta embarked on a five day, 105 mile walking tour from Philadelphia to Harrisburg to demand action on transit funding. Rep. Kenyatta blamed state Republicans for blocking budget and appropriation bills that were already passed by the Pennsylavania House. SEPTA slashed service by 20% the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia, although some of the affected bus routes will be restored using money from a $135 million transit subsidy.



Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on Friday embarked on a five-day walking tour from Philadelphia to Harrisburg to call for action on transit funding.

What we know:

Rep. Kenyatta started his trek to the state capital, leaving from his North Philadelphia home on Friday morning with a final destination in West Chester by nightfall.

Kenyatta, who is livestreaming his journey on his social media pages, will stop at the 69th Street SEPTA station around 9:30 a.m. for a press conference.

He will arrive at the West Chester Courthouse for a rally around 6 p.m. Friday. He'll pick back up his walk on Saturday morning, headed for another rally in Lancaster.

From Sunday to Monday he will walk through the rural outskirts of Lancaster, live-streaming with riders and advocates on his social media page along the way.

Rep. Kenyatta will arrive in Harrisburg by Tuesday for a press conference on the steps of the State Capitol building.

What they're saying:

Rep. Kenyatta blamed state Republicans for blocking budget and appropriation bills that were already passed by the Pennsylavania House of Representatives.

"This fight is about the students stranded trying to get to class, the seniors missing doctors' appointments, and the workers forced to choose between keeping their jobs and getting home at night – all becasue Republicans refuse to do their damn job," he said.

The 20% service cuts enacted by SEPTA after failing to secure state funding to keep the transit system running smoothly happened just before the first day of school in Philadelphia. SEPTA estimated that some 50,000 middle and high school students in Philadelphia rely on SEPTA for a ride to class.

"House Democrats have already passed five bipartisan bulls to protest transit, roads, and bridges. But Senate Republicans would rather host fundraisers and clay shoots than keep families moving," he continued.

The backstory:

Facing a $213M budget crisis, SEPTA enacted sweeping service cuts a week ago after the deadline passed to secure crucial funding from Pennsylvania leaders.

SEPTA slashed 32 bus routes, shortened 16 others, and reduced service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines on the eve of the first day of school.

Some of those bus routes will be restored in September by using a portion of an existing $135 million transit subsidy.

Still, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90 next month. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The plan also involves eliminating 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines, with a 9 p.m. curfew on Metro and Regional Rail services.