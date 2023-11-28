Expand / Collapse search

Stepmother of Ardmore family held hostage by Hamas in Israel released, officials confirm

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Israel Hamas war
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Ardmore family learns stepmother released after capture by Hamas

An Ardmore family learns their stepmother, taken as a hostage by Hamas, has been released.

ARDMORE, Pa. - A woman whose family lives in Ardmore is among the 10 hostages released by Hamas Tuesday.

She’s 84-year-old Ditza Heiman.

Her stepson told FOX 29 in October that the family learned she was taken hostage after she appeared in a Hamas propaganda video online.

He calls Heiman the core of their family.

In October, Amichai Shdaimah explained his stepmother was living in a small village in Israel when, on October 7th, "She got a red alert at 6:15, 6:30 in the morning. We assume she got out of bed and walked to a bomb shelter which is attached to her home."

He says his family in Israel got a hold of her by phone, "She was in a safe room. She was okay. Around 10 a.m., they lost contact."

Israeli officials announced the release of 10 people Tuesday, which is a part of a negotiated ceasefire designed to get hostages out of Hamas control safely and to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza.

RELATED COVERAGE:

There are no details regarding any injuries she may have endured or whether the family will travel to Israel to see her, now that she is released.