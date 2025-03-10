Steven Spielberg spotted in South Jersey filming scenes for new movie

The Brief Steven Spielberg was seen on set in South Jersey. The legendary director was spotted filming scenes for his new movie on the railroad track in Tuckahoe. He is expected to be in the area all week.



Lights, camera, action! Some movie magic is taking place in South Jersey as one of Hollywood's most famous directors comes to town.

What we know:

Steven Spielberg was spotted on the railroad tracks of Tuckahoe, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

FOX 29's Greg Payne reports that Spielberg was on set filming a crash scene with stunt doubles for his newest movie.

The legendary director, known for Jaws, E.T. and Jurassic Park, was seen directing in a black jacket and ball cap alongside a large filming crew.

The backstory:

Spielberg is expected to be in South Jersey all week, shooting scenes for an untitled film that is rumored to be about UFOs, starring Wyatt Russell and Emily Blunt.

The film has brought in more than 150 workers, some of whom have frequented a local restaurant.

"We’ve had a young lady that’s been coming in consistently in the morning to pick up pastries and what not, but she’s handed that over to somebody else," said Jacqueline LaDouceur, the Manager of Dionysus Restaurant.