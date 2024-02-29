Stolen box truck leads police on overnight chase through Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A stolen vehicle sparked a police chase in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Thursday morning, except this time it was a box truck.
The chase came to an end around 1 a.m. at Kensington and Hilton avenues as law enforcement surrounded the truck.
Police have yet to say if anyone was taken into custody, or if there was anything inside the truck.
The side of the truck read "Baldor Specialty Foods," and its owner was called to meet police at the scene.
No officers were injured during the chase.
Philadelphia police, along with Pennsylvania State Police, are investigating.