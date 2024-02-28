2 charged with murder after woman shot to death on walk in South Philadelphia

A woman is dead after police say she was ambushed by three suspects in South Philadelphia, and two of them have been arrested and charged with her killing.

The 31-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 7 p.m.

Prior to the shooting, the woman was walking with a man when they were approached by three suspects.

Police say one of the suspects grabbed her, while the other held the man at gunpoint, and the third stayed on his bike as a lookout.

The suspect holding the woman fired multiple shots at her before all three fled the scene, according to authorities.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later. Her identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, police say two suspects were stopped after being spotted on Ritner Street.

They were both taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A gun was also recovered from each suspect.

The suspects, identified as 32-year-old Carey Jones and 35-year-old Sherman Carney, have been charged with murder and related offenses.

Philadelphia police told reporters Tuesday night that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation after the victim was assaulted last week.

She required hospitalization and was left with bruises on her face.

A warrant was issued for a man who police believe is now in custody for the deadly shooting.