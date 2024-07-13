Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruisers injuring 1 officer; 1 in custody: officials

article

Some tense moments for Philadelphia Police as two of their cruisers were hit by a stolen vehicle, causing one officer to be hospitalized.

The chaotic scene began early Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., near the unit block of East Johnson Street, in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood, according to officials.

At least four people were inside a stolen vehicle, speeding, while trying to get away.

As they approached the unit block, they crashed into one police cruiser. The driver and the passengers jumped out after the crash but hit a second police cruiser in the process.

Police then took off after the suspects, arresting one person.

One officer was transported to Roxborough Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A full investigation is underway with the Accident Investigation Division.