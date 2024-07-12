Video released in Philadelphia shooting that injured toddler, 2 teens

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a shooting that injured a toddler and two teenagers in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

It happened around 8:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 11th Street.

Police say a two-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right leg, while a 17-year-old boy was shot once in each ankle.

All three of the victims were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

At least 30 bullets were found at the scene spanning two blocks from the 1300 to 1400 block of North 11th Street, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Video released by police on Friday shows a suspect running alongside a white Jeep Cherokee after a number of shots were fired. The Jeep races further up 11th Street where the suspect gets back in.

As the suspect gets back into the car, a second suspect can be seen emerging from the back seat and firing additional shots.

The suspects were masked and wearing dark clothing. Police were not able to get a description of the Jeep’s driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.