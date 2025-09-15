Clerk shot in the face during argument inside Philadelphia corner store: police

The Brief A store clerk was shot in the face during an argument with a suspect Sunday night. Police say the suspect kicked in a security door and shot the clerk one time in the face before fleeing. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a store clerk was shot in the face during an argument inside a corner store in Philadelphia late Sunday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Bridge Market and Wireless store on the 2000 block of Bridge Street just after 11 p.m.

Police found a 27-year-old employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and brought him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between the shooter and the employee who was behind a security window.

The suspect, according to police, kicked in the security door and fired at least one time, striking the victim in the face.

The shooter fled the store before police arrived.

What's next:

Investigators say the suspected shooter was dressed in dark pants and a dark hoodie at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.