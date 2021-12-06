Store owner shoots attempted robber in Feltonville, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a store owner in Feltonville shot an attempted robber.

It happened on the 4500 block of D Street inside a corner store Monday around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old suspect was shot one time in the shoulder. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition and being held as a prisoner.

Two weapons were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter