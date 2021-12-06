Store owner shoots attempted robber in Feltonville, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a store owner in Feltonville shot an attempted robber.
It happened on the 4500 block of D Street inside a corner store Monday around 1:30 p.m.
According to police, the 20-year-old suspect was shot one time in the shoulder. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition and being held as a prisoner.
Two weapons were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man accused of straw purchasing firearms recovered from convicted felons in Philadelphia
- Man shot multiple times while getting into car in Rhawnhurst
- Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
- Suspects sought after man, 70, assaulted during robbery in Fashion District bathroom, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement