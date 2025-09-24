Strange smell puzzles residents in Delaware County: 'It smells like crap'

Residents across Southeast Delaware County are reporting a strange and unpleasant odor, with 911 calls flooding in about the smell of gasoline.

Emergency managers in Media are actively responding to the situation, but the source of the smell remains unknown.

What we know:

The mysterious odor has been reported in various locations from Media to the airport Wednesday night, and is described by residents as resembling burnt oil, dead animals, or unignited gas.

The Delco 911 Center has received numerous calls from areas including Lansdowne, Ridley, Chester, Brookhaven, Prospect Park, and Glenolden.

The Delaware County Emergency Management is investigating, but no definitive cause has been identified.

What they're saying:

Residents have taken to social media to express their concerns and confusion.

One person described the smell as "like death, like a dead animal," while another compared it to "burnt oil from a car."

The odor has been pervasive, with reports of it being detected while driving on I-95 and during children's football practice.

This isn't the first time residents have experienced such an odor.

In July, a similar situation occurred when an energy company in Marcus Hook reported a power outage that led to a burn-off, causing a noticeable smell in the area.

What we don't know:

The exact source of the current odor remains a mystery, and authorities have yet to determine whether it is related to industrial activity or another cause.

Residents are advised to stay informed through local updates as emergency managers continue their investigation.