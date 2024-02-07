Street signs added to protect autistic community in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia non-profit is helping protect those within the autism community through street signs.

"I never say special needs or disabilities, I coin my own phrase as unique ability because the uniqueness that they have, that we just have to tap into," said Eric Williams, the Founder of Project Elijah Empowering Autism.

A uniqueness Williams had to tap into with his own son Elijah, when doctors diagnosed him with autism at the age of three.

"I had two older sons so, I was like this can’t be. I knew nothing about autism, I just thought it was rain man, Dustin Hoffman, he’s going to be a savant, he’s going to paint, he’s going to learn math, that was the harsh reality," said Williams.

In reality, Elijah who is now 25-years-old, is so much more.

"If I can use my own judgment, he may have a first or second grade education but his socialization is really well, he interacts, his work ethic is amazing, and he’s an awesome athlete," said Williams.

A proud father, who back in 2004 created an autism foundation called PEEA, named after his son.

The nonprofit helps educate and provide support for families living with autism in under-resourced communities.

It was the Walter Wallace case in 2020 involving a young man yielding a knife dealing with a mental health crisis, who was killed by Philadelphia Police as he approached them, that started Williams next project.

"Happened right around the corner and I showed up right at the tail end of it. Although Walter Wallace didn’t have autism, I consider that a unique ability, so had they had even that visual cue, it could have made a difference," said Williams.

A visual cue, like a sign, which Williams organization helped put up their first Autistic Person Area sign right in the neighborhood where Elijah grew up and where he regularly visits his grandmother.

"I visit communities all across the city and out of state, I see young people with autism just running around. So, as it not being safe, what measures can we put in place to help them, so this was one of them," said Williams.

Now there are several of these street signs in the city thanks to PEEA.

Since the first sign was put up, they’ve received more than 200 applications from people in Philly and beyond to get some installed in their neighborhood.

"It just took off, I’m pleased to see how it’s going and look forward to just getting it all out in areas outside of Philadelphia eventually," said Williams.

After you complete the application, the process to get the signs actually up takes about six to eight weeks.