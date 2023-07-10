Stretch of Route 202 closed due to sinkhole, water main break: Officials

A stretch of Route 202 was closed in both directions Monday night after a sinkhole cratered the road and required crews to repair a water main break.

The heavily trafficked roadway near the King of Prussia Mall will remain closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township.

Officials say during the closure local access will be maintained for residents and businesses. All other motorists are required to follow the posted detours.

A statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the sinkhole was discovered during a reported water outage in the area.

Pennsylvania American Water is working on fixing a broken water main before reconstruction on the sinkhole can being, according to officials.

Customers who are without water can visit Pennsylvania American Water's website for updates on when services is expected to be restored.