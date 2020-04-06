String of shootings in Trenton leave 2 dead, 5 wounded

article

A series of shootings over a four-hour period in New Jersey’s capital city left two people dead and five others wounded, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if any of the three shootings in Trenton on Sunday night were connected. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not disclosed possible motives.

The first occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Bond Street, when authorities said several suspects approached a large group at a basketball court and fired roughly 40 shots overall.

Two men were shot in the torso and were taken to a hospital, where one died a short time later. Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Frederick Mason. The second man remained hospitalized Monday, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police break up 'Corona Party' at apartment in Trenton

Advertisement

Police: 18-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Trenton home

Man shot and killed during fight at Trenton apartment complex

The next shooting occurred about two hours later on Hoffman Avenue, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered to watch a street fight.

A woman who was among the onlookers standing on a sidewalk was shot in the head by an unknown shooter, who apparently fled on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital and remained there Monday in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

The last shooting occurred around 9 p.m., when at least one person in a passing vehicle fired numerous shots at a group of people hanging out in the area of Garfield Avenue, authorities said.

Responding officers initially found three victims: one who was struck in the hand, another struck in the leg and a third who was struck in the head. All three were being treated at a hospital, but their names and further details were not released.

While investigating that shooting, authorities found a man who had been fatally shot in the backyard of a nearby home. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Dabree Brannon.

There were other incidents in the city where shots were fired Sunday night, authorities said, but no one apparently was struck by bullets in those cases.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.