Police: 18-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Trenton home

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot inside a Trenton home.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, on the 1300 block of South Broad Street.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they believe the shot was fired from outside the building.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

