Student arrested for trying to bring gun into Philadelphia high school: police

The Brief A student was arrested at Northeast High School Wednesday morning. Police say he was found with a gun in his backpack. No injuries were reported.



A student is in police custody after a gun incident at a high school in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Police responded to Northeast High School on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue just after 8 a.m.

An 18-year-old student was stopped after the front door scanner's alarm went off.

He was found with a gun in his backpack, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The student was taken into police custody, but no charges have been announced.

Police have yet to release further details, including what type of firearm was recovered, or if it was loaded.