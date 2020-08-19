Student athlete in Pleasantville tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

A student athlete in Pleasantville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The athletic fields at Pleasantville schools were quiet Wednesday. The student athletes who compete in the 3,700 student, Atlantic County District are known as the Greyhounds. It’s yet another community where COVID-19 has struck. This time on the playing field.

In a letter to the school district Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Chestnut-Lee reported a student athlete, who was practicing for two weeks, has contracted the virus.

"It has come to our attention that one of our student athletes has tested positive for COVID-19. The students participated in sports practice on campus during the past two weeks. The other students who came in contact with this student have been notified. Per CDC guidance, the District has advised those individuals, who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, that they should self-quarantine for 14 days from the last possible exposure prior to returning to any sports practice or school property.Please be assured that our district is following all CDC guidelines for health and safety of our athletes, staff and all students," the letter said.

The news comes as districts are struggling with whether to educate kids online or do a mix of online and in-person.

Pleasantville school officials have not said what sport the student was playing or how many students or staff are in quarantine.

