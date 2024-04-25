Student detained for bringing live ammunition to Philadelphia school: police
PHILADELPHIA - An incident at a Philadelphia high school left several students on lock down, and one student detained by security.
A 17-year-old student set off a metal detector at South Philadelphia High School around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 9mm magazine with one live round was found in the teen's backpack.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pregnant teen among four killed in police chase that ended in crash on Route 322
- Video: Rash of burglaries, home invasions prompt packed town meeting of Haddonfield residents
- Young woman shot, killed shot at Delaware State was planning transfer to university
The security office detained the student as school police declared a lockdown.
The magazine was recovered by Philadelphia police, who conducted a K9 search of the school property.