Student detained for bringing live ammunition to Philadelphia school: police

An incident at a Philadelphia high school left several students on lock down, and one student detained by security.

A 17-year-old student set off a metal detector at South Philadelphia High School around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 9mm magazine with one live round was found in the teen's backpack.

The security office detained the student as school police declared a lockdown.

The magazine was recovered by Philadelphia police, who conducted a K9 search of the school property.