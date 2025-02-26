Student fight sparks shelter-in-place at South Jersey high school

The Brief A fight between several students broke out at Timber Creek Regional High School. The school was under a temporary shelter-in-place. It is still unknown if any students, or staff were injured.



An investigation is underway after an emergency situation at a high school in Gloucester Township early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a fight involving 4–5 students at Timber Creek Regional High School around 8:24 a.m.

A shelter-in-place was issued as part of the school's security protocol.

Additional officers arrived to separate the students, and the situation was placed under control a short time later.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details, including what caused the fight, or if anyone was injured.

The incident is still being investigated.