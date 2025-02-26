Student fight sparks shelter-in-place at South Jersey high school
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. - An investigation is underway after an emergency situation at a high school in Gloucester Township early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of a fight involving 4–5 students at Timber Creek Regional High School around 8:24 a.m.
A shelter-in-place was issued as part of the school's security protocol.
Additional officers arrived to separate the students, and the situation was placed under control a short time later.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details, including what caused the fight, or if anyone was injured.
The incident is still being investigated.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Gloucester Township Police Department.