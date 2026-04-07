Student found with replica gun on Downingtown school bus; police investigating

The Brief Police say a student brought a realistic-looking plastic gun onto a Downingtown school bus Tuesday morning. The item was confiscated and officials say there was no intent to cause harm. Police and school officials are continuing to investigate and handle the matter according to district policy.



Police say a student was found with a plastic replica firearm on a school bus near Downingtown Middle School Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from local departments and school officials.

What we know:

Police say they were alerted at 7:26 a.m. to a student with a firearm on a school bus near Downingtown Middle School.

Officers from several departments responded, removed the student from the bus, and confiscated the item.

The investigation determined the student brought the plastic replica from home, according to the West Brandywine Police Department.

The student was turned over to school officials and the matter is still under investigation.

The school district said the bus driver was informed of a potential weapon and pulled over, telling students there was a mechanical issue before alerting administration.

Multiple police departments and school staff responded and secured the item.

The district confirmed the item was a plastic, non-functioning replica and said there was no intent to cause harm. Officials say the situation was handled according to district procedures and disciplinary policy.

The district reminded families that students are not allowed to bring weapons or replicas onto school property or buses.

"We appreciate your continued partnership in reinforcing safety expectations with students, including reporting concerns to a trusted adult," said Jennifer Shealy, director of communications.

The West Brandywine Police Department is leading the investigation and will determine any further action.

All students were safe and the district says buses and schools remain secure.

The district sent a notification to families in accordance with Pennsylvania Act 44 of 2025, which requires schools to inform families within 24 hours when there is a staff response to a weapon on school property.

The district encouraged parents to reassure their children that the situation was addressed promptly and to reach out with any questions or concerns.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what disciplinary action, if any, the student may face or if any charges will be filed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.