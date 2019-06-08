Students launch handcrafted boats for peaceful day on Cooper River Lake

Handcrafted canoes, built by students, launch for the first time on Cooper River Lake Saturday.

Student participants of Urban BoatWorks, through UrbanPromise, spend the school year working with volunteers building canoes, paddleboats and kayaks. After a special ceremony Saturday, the students launched their handmade craft into the water, enjoying a lazy ride along the Cooper River Lake.

The program is a member of Riverways, or six non-profits pooling resources to help improve safe access to Philadelphia and Camden waterways.

Students learn life skills while crafting boats to enjoy the water. Students also take swimming lessons so they are better prepared for their boating experience.

For more information on UrbanBoatWorks, click here.