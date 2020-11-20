Students, parents protest cancellation of championship field hockey game 

SKYFOX flew overhead as the Moorestown High School girls field hockey team and parents joined in protest Friday afternoon.

Hours earlier, the team learned that a decision to shift to district-wide remote learning on Monday immediately canceled after-school activities, including their championship field hockey game Saturday morning against Clearview Regional High School.

"It was just absolutely heartbreaking that we made it this far and this is where it had to come to an end," senior Margaret Lawler said.

The school will be open tomorrow and the league has not closed yet so there is no reason we shouldn’t be able to play

"We’re looking for one more day to finish our season for these girls that have lost so much last year and so much already this year," parent Rachel Lawler said.

Parents are working to get answers, calling and emailing school officials. They are fighting to give their girls one final chance on the field as a team.

