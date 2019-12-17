Study: Chili peppers offer multiple health benefits

A chili pepper a day keeps the doctor away, argues one new study out of Italy.

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, chili peppers were shown to reduce blood pressure and inflammation while increasing metabolism.

"It's chock full of polyphenols, anti-oxidants and capsaicin," Good Day's Dr. Mike said.

Participants in the study who ate chili peppers daily were at a reduced risk for heart attack or stroke, and lived about 8 years longer.

Close to home, Alex Lee of Ardmore Produce says the peppers sell year round to residents that are craving some spicy in their dishes.

"A lot of people like to go with a little more flavor so you kind of go with jalapeño," Lee said. "If you want to just go spicy, go with habanero. There's no flavor to it's just really spicy."

Now chili pepper lovers have even more reason to spice up their food, but one medical professional warns to do so in moderation.

"Absolutely don't run out and eat a bunch of peppers, because they can be dangerous," Dr. Jenn Simmons said. "A little is good."