Study: Coffee could help you burn fat

Drinking coffee could stimulate 'brown fat' and help you burn more, according to a new study. Sadly, there's a catch.

"Coffee and all of its entities in the coffee are tremendously beneficial to the body," Dr. Mike Cirigliano told FOX 29.

Studies have shown the polyphenols and all the antioxidants help to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes to improve your cognitive performance and more. But what about weight loss? Researchers found that coffee can stimulate 'brown fat'.

"This is the first study in humans to show that something like a cup of coffee can have a direct effect on our brown fat functions. The potential implications of our results are pretty big, as obesity is a major health concern for society and we also have a growing diabetes epidemic and brown fat could potentially be part of the solution in tackling them.” Michael Symonds, a professor at the University of Nottingham, said in a press release.

Dr. Mike says the trick is how much you drink and how you drink it.

"I've been saying it for years to stay awake all day you don't drink a 24 oz cup of coffee all at once, you have little sips through the day," Dr. Mike explained.

Brewing matters as FOX 29's Joyce Evans found out from April Nett, who is the owner of Menagerie Coffee at the Bourse and in Old City.

"The way that we brew allows for the inherent properties of the bean comes through in the cup. It allows balance," she said.

"Most people add heavy creams, gobs of sugar in it and you turn it into a toxic swill," Dr. Mike added.