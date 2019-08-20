Study: Half of college graduate plan to move back in with parents

Did you move home after college? According to a new study, college graduates are reluctant about moving out.

The survey from T.D. Ameritrade reveals half of young millennials plan to move back in with their parents once they graudate college.

In a poll of 3,000 people, researchers found that 24 percent of those millennials expect to live with their folks until their late 20s and even 30s.

That's twice the number of Generation Z members expecting to crash at home until the same age range.

Student debt is the main reason for the delay to "launch."

A third of college grads put their lives on hold until their financially stable.

Ultimately, the study recommends teaching your children about the importance of saving to get them started on the path to independence.