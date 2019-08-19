Study: People who frequently use emojis with potential partners have more romance, intimacy

A new study finds that using emojis may give your love life a boost!

Two recent studies suggest that the frequent use of emojis with a potential romantic partner is linked to more active and successful romance.

Both studies, published in the journal PLOS ONE, surveyed single Americans about whether they used emojis when texting potential dates and then asked about their sex and dating life.

Researchers followed more than 55-hundred single Americans and found with the frequent use of emojis is not only linked to a more-active dating life, but it can also lead to more romance and intimacy.

The main reason?

When first getting to know someone emojis tend to give messages more personality and make it easier to express feelings.

Therefore emoji users tend to be better at forming 'real connections' with others.