Suburban SEPTA workers union could vote to strike as early as Friday

The threat of a new SEPTA strike could once again impact your commute.

This action comes just a week-and-a-half after the union representing SEPTA drivers in Philadelphia reached a last-minute deal, avoiding a strike in the city.

"It would hurt a lot of people getting around if they don’t have vehicles like they don’t cars," said Wayne Williams as he passed through 69th Street Terminal. Septa busses lined the depot at 69th street terminal tonight and inside it’s clear trains are running based on the normal volume of rush hour foot traffic. But according to the

SEPTA Workers Union Local 1594 contract negotiations aren't going well for workers who operate busses, trolleys, and the Norristown High Speed Line in the suburbs and they could vote Monday or Tuesday to put the strike option on the table.

"They don’t need to go on strike. We need them," said Charles Sharp. He later said he understands workers concerns after hearing many of them say they're concerned about safety because of a shortage of drivers and many saying they're forced to work overtime.

"If they’re working like 24/7 how are you going to take a break. That could be dangerous," he said. Jay Cohen says workers deserve a fair wage and he feels the pandemic has likely added a lot to issues with jobs.

"Everybody deserves their days off and jobs should give mental health days so people can get their selves together," he said. Even though he too relies on Septa daily he hopes there's a positive solution for all involved including no strike.

"People still have to go to work, they have families, bills to pay, rent, and mortgages so hopefully before it even gets to that point they come up with a decent contract," said Cohen.

A SEPTA spokesperson tells FOX 29 they are optimistic that an agreement can be reached and there is no indication there will be a work stoppage when the current contract expires Friday.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter