Summer camps, outdoor graduation ceremonies permitted to resume in NJ Monday

article

Youth summer camps and in-person summer school are among the activities that can resume in New Jersey Monday.

As camps reopen, campers and staff will be required to wear face coverings and undergo daily health screenings.

The state has also given the green light for school districts to honor their seniors with outdoor graduation ceremonies of up to 500 people.

School districts can also now hold in-person summer school.

Casinos, outdoor amusement parks, museums, and other attractions reopened on a limited basis last Thursday.

Last week, Governor Phil Murphy postponed the resumption of indoor dining, and banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City’s casinos.

Advertisement

Murphy said he acted because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage in many parts of the country.

New Jersey is also one of three northeastern states restricting access to travelers from 16 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The states under the travel advisory have seen a significant spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP