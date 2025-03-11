Summer jobs in Philly: More than 400 lifeguards wanted

The Brief Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation department is looking to hire more than 400 lifeguards ahead of summer. The job offers big incentives, including $1,000 if folks apply by April 15 and put in 200 hours.



It may have felt like spring outside Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is already thinking about summer.

The city is trying to get a jump start on making sure it has enough qualified lifeguards to open its more than 60 pools this summer.

What we know:

Water safety instructor Will Coleman led the first in a series of free training and Red Cross certification sessions for 16-to-24-year-olds at Lincoln High School pool in Northeast Philly.

"We try to encourage young students looking for jobs, looking for work, come and learn the skill," said Coleman.

The city is looking to hire more than 400 lifeguards.

With a nationwide lifeguard shortage, recruiting isn't easy.

So once again, it is offering big incentives.

$1,000 if folks apply by April 15 and put in 200 hours.

$500 if they apply by May 15 and complete the season.

The job pays $16 to $18 an hour.

What they're saying:

The group of teens at the certification sessions are learning the ropes are eager to master new skills and hopefully be among the city's newest lifeguards come June.

"Over the last couple of years, we've been trying this, and it's been working for us, and it has been keeping people coming back and also keeping people coming in early," said Alex Hughes Taylor, Aquatics Coordinator for Philly Parks and Rec.

"I'm really interested in swimming and saving people. I feel like it would be a cool summer job," said 18-year-old Yesmeilin Peralta.

Sinaya Bradshaw says it's fun and full-filling.

"I want to be a lifeguard just to show, just to help kids and make sure them happy and make sure they are safe," said Bradshaw.

If Sinaya passes her certification, which she's confident she will, the high school senior says she will take the responsibility very seriously.

"You have people’s lives in your hands, so you have to be more aware," added Bradshaw.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in registering for a water safety instruction class or is already certified and wants to be a lifeguard at a city pool, click here for more information.