Sunday snowstorm brings impressive snowfalls totals to parts of region

Sunday's snowstorm that promised to bring measurable snowfall totals to the region lived up to its potential, with some areas receiving up to 9 inches of fresh powder.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas woke up to steady snowfall on Sunday morning. Large flakes of wet snow continued to fall heavily at times through the afternoon, before tapering off in the late afternoon.

Areas north and west of the city received the most snow by the time the storm moved offshore. Chalfont in Bucks County and Malvern in Chester County each received 9 inches of snow. Meanwhile, Lansdale measured 8 inches of new snow.

Temperatures that remained near the freezing point during the day will plummet into the teens overnight. By midnight Philadelphia and surrounding counties will dip into the 20s. Temperatures will continue to drop into the teens during the early morning hours.

Sunshine on Monday will help melt some of the top layers of new snow, but highs will struggle to pass the freezing point. Conditions will turn sour on Tuesday morning with a wintry mix slated for parts of the region. FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking another chance of snow Thursday and Friday.

