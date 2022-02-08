Super Bowl LVI could be the hottest ever

The Super Bowl is the hottest ticket in town, but this year's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood could be the hottest ever, literally.

Temperatures are rising this week, as a high-pressure dome sits over the west. Highs will continue to go up through the end of the week, pushing into the 80s. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon.

And the heat won't just be hitting Southern California. Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Burbank are all forecast to break their daily record highs Thursday afternoon.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

While Super Bowl Sunday won't be as hot as the rest of the week, highs could hit 87, according to FOX 11's Soumada Khan. Depending on the temperature at kickoff, that could qualify Super Bowl LVI as the hottest in history. The current record, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was nearly 50 years ago at Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1973. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees.

RELATED:

There's only one other Super Bowl in history that had a kickoff temperature over 80 degrees. That was also in Southern California — Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in 2003.

The high heat has the National Weather Service warning about the increased chance of heat-related illnesses. The NWS is urging people who need to go outside over the next few days to, "be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Sunday's forecast in Cincinnati calls for highs around 30 degrees.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.