Super Bowl champion Chris Long partners with Yards Brewing Co. to help expand educational equity in Philly

Former Philadelphia Eagle and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long is back in South Philly.

His foundation is teaming up with Chickie’s and Pete’s and Yards Brewing Co. to support the foundation’s EdZone initiative as it expands to serve Philadelphia students.

The organization’s goal is to equip students with the essentials necessary to succeed in the classroom.

"Things like coats…shoes that don't have holes in them….giving kids the basic dignity they need to take to the field, so to speak," said Long. "You look at Philly, with the reach we have as players here and the awesome fan base, we can do a lot."

Yards Brewing is launching a new beer: Game Day Standard. It’s a golden ale that will be sold exclusively at Chickies and Pete’s. A portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will benefit Edzone’s work in Philadelphia.

Yards Brewing Co,’s CEO Trevor Prichett says, "To give back to the city that has allowed us to do what we’ve done for last 30 years…enabled that…nothing is more important than giving back to the city."

Pete Ciarrocchi, CEO of Chickie’s and Pete’s, says he is thrilled to be involved in this initiative. For him, it’s personal.

"I’m a product of the public school system of Philadelphia. I love Philadelphia and I love to be part of helping out," said Ciarrocchi.

The Chris Long Foundation says Edzone has seen success in Long’s hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Long says he’s excited to launch the initiative here. It should be up and running in Philly this spring.