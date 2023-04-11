Super PAC affiliated with Philly mayor candidate Jeff Brown accused of financial violations

Philadelphia's Board of Ethics is suing a super PAC affiliated with mayoral candidate Jeff Brown for campaign finance violations.

The lawsuit claims the group "For a Better Philadelphia" coordinated with Brown to go above the city's campaign funding limits.

With just about a month to go until the primary election on May 16, the board aims to stop any contributions by taking legal action.

RELATED COVERAGE: Philadelphia's Next Mayor: Meet the Candidates

They are also asking for $162,000 in civil penalties, according to the lawsuit.

Brown's campaign has denied any wrongdoing.

The Democratic candidate is set to take the stage Tuesday night along with six other candidates for FOX 29's Democratic Primary Debate at Temple University.