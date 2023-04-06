Philadelphia's Next Mayor: Democratic Primary Debate on FOX 29

article

FOX 29 and Temple University have partnered to host "You Decide: Philadelphia’s Next Mayor, The Democratic Primary Debate" live from Temple University.

The eight Democratic candidates for Mayor of Philadelphia will face off in a 90-minute-long LIVE debate, hosted at Temple University, where they will field questions on the most pressing issues for Philadelphians - from quality of life, to education, crime, and the economy.

FOX 29 Evening Anchor Jason Martinez will serve as moderator for this limited commercial presentation, with FOX 29’s Shiba Russell leading a panel including Thomas Drayton and Jeff Cole. In addition, FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson will present questions from the live audience comprised of Temple University students and local community members.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 11th 6:30 p.m. ET – 8 p.m. ET

BROADCAST: FOX 29

STREAMING: Livestream will be available on FOX29.com, FOX 29’s YouTube channel, Tubi, and Amazon News

TO ATTEND: AUDIENCE: For FREE tickets to be a part of the audience, please visit this link.

PARTICIPATING CANDIDATES:

Former City Council Member Allan Domb

Former City Council Member Cherelle Parker

Former City Council Member Helen Gym

Former City Council Member Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Former City Council Member Derek Green

Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart

PA State Representative Amen Brown (PA, 10th District)

Businessman Jeff Brown