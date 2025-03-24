Surveillance video shows suspects after Upper Darby student killed in SEPTA bus shooting: police

The Brief Upper Darby High School student, Zahkir Whitfield, 15, was killed Saturday after police say an argument turned shooting occurred on a SEPTA bus in West Philly. Police have released new details and surveillance video with images of four suspects they say are wanted for their involvement in the fatal shooting.



New details and surveillance video have emerged after the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a SEPTA bus Saturday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in the video.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 1 p.m., police say an argument between a group of juveniles occurred at the rear of the Route 15 SEPTA bus operating on the trolley line near North 40th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police say the driver stopped the bus and one of the juveniles exited through the rear door and fired a single shot back into the bus, striking 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield in his chest.

Whitfield was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m.

On Monday, officials identified the slain teen as a student at Upper Darby High School.

They also released the surveillance video above of four suspects wanted in connection with the murder.

Investigators say as many as six juveniles may have been involved in the argument turned fatal shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.